In case you missed the disastrous experience the first time, it’s clear people still want to see what Fyre Fest was like — as Billy McFarland’s 2.0 return of the event allegedly sold-out of the pre-sale tickets almost instantly.

There’s still no lineup or no clear details about what Fyre Fest 2.0 will hold, but the “First 100” of the passes opened up to the public for $499, according to a new interview he did with TMZ.

“They sold out very very quickly,” he said.

For those who don’t remember, McFarland was recently released from prison after the failings of the fest’s first run. He also had to pay millions back to investors, after the original festival went horribly wrong. There were even viral scenes of those attending struggling on the island, which sparked a few documentaries.

This time, he has promised that it will take place somewhere in the Caribbean at the end of 2024. The rest of the Fyre Fest 2.0 tickets, if anyone was sad they didn’t get them the first time, will go back on sale at a later date. However, some of the higher ticket tiers reportedly reach above $7000.

McFarland has also teased that he has plans for a Broadway musical as well, so the general public should probably take his ideas as far-fetched by now.

So, if you feel like getting stranded at a festival with no performers and limited supplies just for a viral moment, definitely keep an eye out for the next Fyre Fest 2.0 ticket drop.