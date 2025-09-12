Following the release of her 2023 album Lo Que No Te Dije, Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Gale is prepping a new project. Not many concrete details have been shared yet, but today (September 12), we do have a new single, along with a video. The song is “Ciao!” and the dance-ready track was inspired by ’80s pop hits.

In a statement, Gale says of the song:

“Ciao! is about stepping out of the gray area with someone, putting down the ultimatum and saying: either you decide now… or ciao! Sonically it’s my synth-pop throwback anthem, made to dance, let go, and show off all your weird moves. It’s fun and sexy, but also unapologetically direct. […] Shooting the video was so much fun… I wanted it to feel irreverent, dramatic, and playful, just like the song. The visualizer was a one take, which I loved doing, and this time we’re doing something different: creating mini music videos to go along with it. I can’t wait to share this song with the world!”

In a recent interview with W Journal, Gale also said, “I make the music I would like to hear today in Spanish. I feel like there’s room for everything right now, and I’m enjoying that.”

The title of Gale’s next album hasn’t yet been revealed, but she told W Journal that the project is full of “strength” and “energy,” adding, “It has a little more urgency. There’s action. It excites me a lot.”

Watch the “Ciao!” video above.