Giveon Would ‘Rather Be’ A Fool Than Lose His Lady In His New Video

Long Beach bred soul singer Giveon is back and embracing classic sounds in his new single “Rather Be.” Borrowing ’60s soul’s penchant for lush instrumentation and good, old-fashioned begging, Giveon tells his woman he’d rather be a fool with her than start over with someone else. “I’d rather be a fool than believe in someone new / I’d rather be with you,” he croons. “Any other half with someone who is not even half of you.”

“Rather Be” is the first we’ve heard from the singer since his Febrary single “Twenties,” in which he debuted his snazzy, new, buttoned-up style. The new look continues in the video for “Rather Be,” directed by Loris Russier, who’s previously worked with Tems, Future, and even Fortnite. There’s a clean-cut, cosmopolitan aesthetic, very reminiscent of the work of Solange Knowles, planting Giveon and his band in balanced compositions around an architectural marvel.

With two new singles out, it’s likely only a matter of time until Giveon releases a follow-up to his 2022 debut album, Give Or Take. On its release, Give Or Take debuted at No. 11 on the US Billboard 200 and No. 5 on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, so a new album could be among the hits that have contributed to R&B’s resurgence over the past few years.

Watch Giveon’s “Rather Be” video above.