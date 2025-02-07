Long Beach’s own R&B wunderkind Giveon is more than a decade removed from his days at Polytechnic High School, the alma mater he featured in his video for “The Beach.” But before he crosses the threshold of 30, he’s looking back on the time of his life that many folks say are for making mistakes. In the nostalgic video for “Twenties,” the baritone relives his mattress-on-the-floor era, half mourning the time he spent with a past paramour.

Two years removed from his last release, Give Or Take, Giveon’s had plenty of time to grow up and evolve his sound. On Twitter, he called “Twenties” the “first chapter from this book I can’t wait to share,” which sounds a lot like he’s ready to deliver a follow-up — just in time to celebrate his entry into the next decade of his charmed life.

That life has, so far, included once-in-a-lifetime moments like singing for SZA during a job interview at Bubba Gump Shrimp, donating a brand-new recording studio to one of the Beach’s local institutions, and participating in a No. 1 single release (Justin Bieber’s “Peaches”). If that’s what his twenties brought, we can’t wait to see what he does in his thirties.

Watch Giveon’s “Twenties” video up top.