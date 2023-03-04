During this week’s episode of The Masked Singer, viewers were shocked to find out that the person behind the Polar Bear costume was none other than Grandmaster Flash.

“In the world today, there’s a lot of sadness and when I seen this show on a rough day I had for business – I was laughing!” Grandmaster Flash said according to HipHopDX. “It actually had me laughing. It allows you to let your guard down and just have fun. It’s a great show. It’s a great show.”

While the new season recently started, he still managed to make it to episode three before facing elimination. Grandmaster Flash performed Blondie’s “Rapture” during his time on the zany competition series.

“I sung horribly, but I sang it the best way I can and sitting down with the musicians and the vocal coaches in doing the best I can do with it,” he told Variety about how he felt during the performance. “But I had to do it with this 15 pound [costume] on me and do it in a cool way. I’m trying not to laugh but it was so stupid, but it was so fun.”

As the story goes, “Rapture” was written for him after Debbie Harry attended one of his shows with Fab Five Freddy.

Watch Grandmaster Flash’s reveal on The Masked Singer above.