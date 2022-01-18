Gunna has already been atop the Billboard 200 once before in his career with 2020’s Wunna. But now he’s officially a two-time chart-topper as DS4EVER is the new No. 1 album in on the Billboard 200 chart. The album — which features appearances from Young Thug, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Drake, Future, Roddy Rich, and more — clocked 150,300 units sold in its first week to top the chart dated January 22, while de-throning the soundtrack to Disney’s Encanto.

With #DS4Ever, @1GunnaGunna scores his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, while The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM' arrives at No. 2. https://t.co/rud4VuvIS7 — billboard (@billboard) January 18, 2022

It was a close race to the top this week, as The Weeknd’s Dawn FM came in at No. 2 with 148,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending January 13. Dawn FM, with features from Tyler The Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, and Jim Carey, might have seemed the clubhouse favorite to most, with its elaborate rollout and The Weeknd’s high-profile appearances, but the runner-up spot will have to suffice for now. The aforementioned Encanto soundtrack dropped down to No. 3, despite boasting its highest weekly tally of units sold with 95,700. Adele’s 30 and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album round out the rest of the top five.

But for Gunna, this marks a steady history of success on the Billboard 200. Beyond the No. 1 status of DS4EVER and Wunna, in 2018, the Atlanta rapper’s Drip Season 3 mixtape peaked at No. 55, and his collaboration with Lil Baby, Drip Harder, reached No. 4. His 2019 debut studio album, Drip Or Drown 2 topped out at No. 3.

