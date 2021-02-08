Being chosen to perform at halftime of the Super Bowl is one of the biggest achievements in all of music, as only a select few artists have ever gotten that invite. The Weeknd was the latest addition to that club last night, and now that he’s a night of sleep removed from the performance, he has taken a moment to reflect on it.

Sharing a post on social media today, The Weeknd wrote, “still buzzing from last night. i couldn’t stop smiling the whole performance. thank you [Pepsi, the NFL, and Roc Nation] for believing in me to bring a fresh new take on the halftime show. XO we did it !”

Ahead of the performance, he broke down his expectations for the show, saying, “I will still incorporate some of the storyline. It’s a very cohesive story I’ve been telling throughout this era and throughout this year. So the story will continue, but definitely we’ll keep it PG for the families. I’ll try my best. […] Hopefully, [the audience] can come up with some of their own theories and conclusions for what the show is saying and the story I’m telling with the performance.”

