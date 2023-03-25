Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid is one of this spring’s most anticipated films. This week, as we are less than two months out, Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel in the upcoming film, was seen at Disney World. A young fan spotted her and gave her a hug, holding onto Bailey as Bailey held the girl tight.

The fan’s mom shared a clip of the interaction to her Instagram stories, and though there is a lot of background noise in the clip, we can hear the mom telling Bailey, “Ariel’s her favorite.”

Bailey is also heard in the clip telling the mom, “she’s so beautiful and sweet.”

she made my whole day 🥹😭💕 https://t.co/R0wg6CFUqV — Halle (@HalleBailey) March 24, 2023

Later, Bailey shared the clip to her own social media pages, writing, “she made my whole day” on Twitter.

A first look at the live-action Little Mermaid was revealed last September. Upon the release, several parents shared clips of their young Black daughters’ reactions to the teaser, many of which were joyful and elated.

Bailey took to Twitter at the time to express her happiness toward the reactions over the teaser.

“people have been sending these reactions to me all weekend and i’m in truly in awe,” she wrote. “this means the world to me.”

people have been sending these reactions to me all weekend and i’m in truly in awe ♥️this means the world to me 💗😭 https://t.co/cuKjKN8nxH — Halle (@HalleBailey) September 12, 2022

The Little Mermaid arrives to theaters 5/23.