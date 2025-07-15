Hanumankind Announces The Dates Of His First Headlining Tour, ‘OTW’

Viral rapper Hanumankind blew his way into the spotlight last year with his breakout single “Big Dawgs,” continuing his rise to stardom with follow-up single “Run It Up” and his well-received Coachella debut. Now, he’s preparing to release his debut mixtape, Monsoon Season, and with it, he’s announced his first-ever North American tour dates.
The 10-stop tour includes Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, and tickets go on sale Thursday, July 17th at www.hanumankind.world. See below for the full tour dates.
Monsoon Season is scheduled for release on July 25 via Capitol Records/Universal Music India, with features from ASAP Rocky, Denzel Curry, and Maxo Kream. You can find more info about the album here, and see below for the album tracklist.
Hanumankind OTW Tour Dates
08/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
08/23 — Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
08/24 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
08/26 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
08/28 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
08/29 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
08/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
09/02 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
09/03 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/04 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Hanumankind Monsoon Season Tracklist
01. “Holiday”
02. “Big Dawgs”
03. ”Reckless” feat. Denzel Curry
04. ”Run It Up”
05. ”Someone Told Me” feat. Roisee
06. ”Goons” feat. Maxo Kream
07. ”Monsoon Season”
08. ”Cause” feat. Rudy Mukta
09. “Villainous”
10. “Sicko”
11. ”Big Dawgs (Remix)” feat. Asap Rocky