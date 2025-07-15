Hanumankind Announces The Dates Of His First Headlining Tour, ‘OTW’

Viral rapper Hanumankind blew his way into the spotlight last year with his breakout single “Big Dawgs,” continuing his rise to stardom with follow-up single “Run It Up” and his well-received Coachella debut. Now, he’s preparing to release his debut mixtape, Monsoon Season, and with it, he’s announced his first-ever North American tour dates.

The 10-stop tour includes Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, and tickets go on sale Thursday, July 17th at www.hanumankind.world. See below for the full tour dates.

Monsoon Season is scheduled for release on July 25 via Capitol Records/Universal Music India, with features from ASAP Rocky, Denzel Curry, and Maxo Kream. You can find more info about the album here, and see below for the album tracklist.