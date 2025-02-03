Ever since the release of Kendrick Lamar’s surprise album, GNX, fans just can’t get enough of his ad-lib from “TV Off.” His battle cry of “MUSTAAAARD!” launched a thousand memes and much like the condiment from which the producer of the track got his moniker, it’s the perfect way to season up just about any social event.

Including, it turns out, the Grammy Awards, where Kendrick and Mustard’s other collab, “Not Like Us,” did a clean sweep, scooping up the awards for Best Rap Song, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year. The sauce on top? Heinz, the condiment conglomerate, used the “MUSTAAAARD!” ad-lib in its new commercial for the product, just moments after Kendrick accepted his big awards on national television (the ad also features the Etta James classic “At Last,” so multiple bags were secured on the way to air).

It might seem like a silly moment, but it truly does highlight the massive cultural impact of Kendrick’s latest efforts — especially as the rollout for GNX was unofficially kicked off by a testy feud between Kendrick and his longtime rival Drake, the highlight of which was “Not Like Us,” which has now become just the second rap song in history to earn Record or Song Of The Year (is it pettiness that prompted him to don a Canadian tuxedo to accept his awards?). Now, Kendrick is inextricably linked with beloved American traditions like dressing a hot dog at a barbecue or ballgame. If that ain’t winning, we don’t know what is.

Check out the commercial above.