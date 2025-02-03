SOMEONE CHECK ON DRAKE IMMEDIATELY. Kendrick Lamar just won the 2025 Grammy for Song Of The Year for “Not Like Us,” receiving the award from Diana Ross just moments after being awarded Record Of The Year, with Mustard celebrating the sweep (“Get the broom out!”). The song, as we previously noted, is just the second to win Record Of The Year, and shares the same distinction with the Song Of The Year award.

The field also included Beyoncé, for “Texas Hold ‘Em”; Billie Eilish, for “Birds Of A Feather”; Chappell Roan, for “Good Luck, Babe!”; Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, for “Die With A Smile”; Sabrina Carpenter, for “Please Please Please”; Shaboozey, for “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”; and Taylor Swift, for “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone.

A quick refresher on the difference between Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year: Song Of The Year “goes to the songwriter(s) (hence ‘song’) of new material (not including sampled or interpolated material) of a song.” Meanwhile, Record Of The Year “goes to the artist(s), producer(s), and engineer(s) involved in crafting the specific recording (hence ‘record’) of a song.” So, the person that put the pen to the paper or composed the melodies would get a trophy for Song Of The Year, while the producer (the person who supervises the overall recording) or the engineer (the person who operates the recording/mixing equipment) is eligible for Record, along with the singer/rapper/musician. They are two of the collective Big Four awards, which also include Album Of The Year and Best New Artist, the most prestigious awards of the ceremony.

Check out Uproxx’s full list of 2025 Grammy Award winners here.