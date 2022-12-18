It looks likeH.E.R.’s trademark shades aren’t the only thing the Grammy-award-wining singer is shedding. During a recent interview, the singer revealed that she is in a “new chapter “of her life and has plans to shed her musical alias. H.E.R., whose real name is Gabriella Wilson, stopped by Good Morning America to discuss her recent role as the bookish Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how the part has allowed her to redefine herself.

“I’ve been re-finding my voice,” the singer said. “Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.”

“H.E.R. is me, but at the same time, it’s a new chapter of my life, and I think I’m really finding that connection, and I’m allowing people to see under the layers a little bit,” she continued.

Later in the clip, Wilson, who is Black and Filipino, opened up about the significance of being a woman of color cast as Belle, who has historically been portrayed as white in the cartoon.

“I never thought I could be a Disney princess,” she said. “Of course, every little girl wants to be a Disney princess, but I’ve never seen one that looks like me — so I get to be that to little girls now.”