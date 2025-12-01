The Hit Era: Hit-Boy Reveals His 20 Favorite Nas Songs Of The 2020s

True longevity in hip-hop is rare, and in recent years, Nas has been showing the culture how it’s done. When the world shut down at the start of this decade, he opened up. COVID and pandemic be damned, the Queensbridge heavyweight embarked on a celebrated six-album run. That’s right, in an era where legacy artists rarely rewrite their own stories, Nas did — three times over.
At the center of this unprecedented 2020s renaissance stood Hit-Boy, the masterful producer who helped spark a new golden run with the King’s Disease and Magic trilogies. Together, the dynamic duo won a Grammy, and reshaped how hip-hop measures consistency.
I hit up Hit-Boy and even on Turkey Day, the California champ found time to send me a list of his 20 favorite Nas songs from their historic era. In no particular order, these picks are his blueprint: the records that defined their chemistry, elevated the craft and ascended the art of beats and rhymes.
Before Nas links back up with DJ Premier, pay respect — Hit brought one of hip-hop’s undisputed all-time greats into a whole new prime. Aging forward.
Nas — “Thun” (King’s Disease III, 2022)
The QB soldier reminisces and even playfully acknowledges his former conflict with Jay-Z.
Nas — “Speechless” (Magic, 2021)
When you started from the bottom, it’s hard to explain how you reached the top. “My winning streak is divine.”
Nas — “Michael & Quincy” (King’s Disease III, 2022)
Gifted vocalist meets gifted producer. Nasir and Chauncey mirror the preeminence of MJ and Q—aiming for that same gold standard.
Nas — “Reminisce” (King’s Disease III, 2022)
With just a touch of MJB in the backdrop, Nas honors his exceptional past while embracing the blessings of his present.
Nas — “Wave Gods” feat. ASAP Rocky & DJ Premier (Magic, 2021)
Esco and Flacko glide on this bouncy bop that aged so well. Freedom called Max B’s name—and Biggaveli’s home.
Nas — “Ugly” (Magic, 2021)
A dark aura surrounds this one. Nasty Nas ain’t dismayed by the darkest days. Can you stand his reign?
Nas — “Car #85” feat. Charlie Wilson (King’s Disease, 2020)
With Gap Band legend Uncle Charlie as co-pilot, Nas cruises through NYC summer nights. Smoke and ride. Repeat.
Nas — “Store Run” (King’s Disease II, 2021)
“Shifting the culture/ Mention me with Mick Jagger and Bono like you’re ‘posed to/ I’m standing next to rookies/ Somehow they lookin’ older.” Longevity is handsome.
Nas — “Ultra Black” feat. Hit-Boy (King’s Disease, 2020)
A celebration of African American history and a toast to a formidable future. Throw your fist in the air.
Nas — “I Love This Feeling” (Magic 3, 2023)
Nas drops gems on navigating life’s hardships. Find your support system.
Nas — “1-800-Nas-&-Hit” (Magic 3, 2023)
Nas salutes the entire six-album run and encourages his elder peers to get active. Seed planted. Legend has it.
Nas — “Legit” (King’s Disease III, 2022)
With respect to Nas’ flow, Hit-Boy’s high-powered Five Heartbeats sample steals the show. Encore.
Nas — “Once A Man, Twice A Child” (King’s Disease III, 2022)
Nas shares his dignified perspective on this merry-go-round called life. “Live while you got the strength to.”
Nas — “Slow It Down” (Magic 2, 2023)
Nas is so far ahead of his time—don’t make him start another life.
Nas — “Replace Me” feat. Big Sean & Don Toliver (King’s Disease, 2020)
Alongside Detroit’s Sean Don, Mr. Jones opens up about relationship woes. You know how it goes.
Nas — “Spicy” feat. Fivio Foreign & A$AP Ferg (King’s Disease, 2020)
Nastradamus pairs smoothly with his younger Big Apple counterparts. The future’s got flavor.
Nas — “Blue Benz” (King’s Disease, 2020)
Nas got stories to tell, including great adventures with a Jersey madam he met in Jamaica. Don Dada life.
Nas — “All Bad” feat. Anderson .Paak (King’s Disease, 2020)
In matters of the heart, even Nas can take a loss. Eskimo brothers with Drake and Future? What a time.
Nas — “Pistols On Your Album Cover” (Magic 2, 2023)
Nas delivers a rap history lesson. Gotta know where you come from to know where you’re going. Criminal Minded energy.
Nas — “Bokeem Woodbine” (Magic 2, 2023)
Let’s not act like Nas ain’t nicer than most rappers half his age. We look forward to the next chapter.
Playlist: