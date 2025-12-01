The Hit Era: Hit-Boy Reveals His 20 Favorite Nas Songs Of The 2020s

True longevity in hip-hop is rare, and in recent years, Nas has been showing the culture how it’s done. When the world shut down at the start of this decade, he opened up. COVID and pandemic be damned, the Queensbridge heavyweight embarked on a celebrated six-album run. That’s right, in an era where legacy artists rarely rewrite their own stories, Nas did — three times over.

At the center of this unprecedented 2020s renaissance stood Hit-Boy, the masterful producer who helped spark a new golden run with the King’s Disease and Magic trilogies. Together, the dynamic duo won a Grammy, and reshaped how hip-hop measures consistency.

I hit up Hit-Boy and even on Turkey Day, the California champ found time to send me a list of his 20 favorite Nas songs from their historic era. In no particular order, these picks are his blueprint: the records that defined their chemistry, elevated the craft and ascended the art of beats and rhymes.

Before Nas links back up with DJ Premier, pay respect — Hit brought one of hip-hop’s undisputed all-time greats into a whole new prime. Aging forward.