Kamasi Washington And Leon Bridges Headline The 2023 Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

Jazz revivalist Kamasi Washington and genre legend Herbie Hancock are co-curating the 2023 Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival, the details of which have been revealed. Washington and Leon Bridges have been confirmed as the headliners, and the bill also includes New Orleans bounce pioneer Big Freedia (with The Soul Rebels), ’90s alt-rap touchstones Digable Planets, and modern jazz standard-bearers St. Paul and The Broken Bones and West Coast Get Down.

The 2023 Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival is set for June 17-18 and will be hosted by Arsenio Hall. Tickets are available at hollywoodbowl.com.

In a statement, Hancock said, “I was thrilled when the LA Phil asked me to co-curate this festival with Kamasi and explore his extraordinary art. Our celebration this year includes so many artists — both emerging and established — at defining moments in their musical journeys. We hope to create community and connection through the music we make and leave audiences feeling uplifted and inspired.”

Washington echoed those sentiments while praising his forebear. “Herbie is one of the greatest musicians to ever live and I am so grateful to be working with him on this special show. Herbie and I have been working with the LA Phil team to create a one-of-a-kind experience that we hope will leave the audience with excitement, joy, life, soul, and most of all great music.”

