HotBlock Jmoe Gets Reflective For His ‘UPROXX Sessions’ Live Performance Of ‘9 x Outta 10’

Rising Chicago star HotBlock Jmoe is making a name for himself and his song “9 x Outta 10” is reflective of that with its mesmerizing melody coupled with soothing words that are relatable and just as reflective of where his future is headed. Jmoe recently stopped by our Culver City studio for a UPROXX Sessions rendition of the song and performed the one-shot take perfectly.

“‘9 X Outta 10’ is about me expressing, ‘I am who I am,’” Jmoe told Revolt in October about the track in an interview. “Embracing my new lifestyle, but still hungry for more. Long nights and consistency [go] a long way, so I figured if I keep working hard, [nine times] out of 10, I’ll be the hottest.” He’s not wrong and his UPROXX Sessions performance is a great indicator of how far that consistency will take him.

Watch HotBlock Jmoe’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “9 x Outta 10” up top.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.