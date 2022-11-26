Irene Cara, actress, singer, songwriter, and producer, has reportedly died at 63.

The multihyphenate was largely known for singing the theme songs to hit musicals like Flashdance and Fame, in the lattermost, she played Coco Hernandez.

The news of Cara’s death arrived today (November 26) via a note from Cara’s publicist, seen below, shared to Cara’s personal social media accounts.

This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. – JM pic.twitter.com/TsC5BwZ3fh — Irene Cara (@Irene_Cara) November 26, 2022

It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family, I announce the passing of Irene Cara. The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date. “

Upon the announcement of her death, several musicians and artists took to social media to express their sadness and speak to Cara’s influence.

“RIP Irene Cara! Such an amazing talent and sweet soul. Thanks for the music. Sing with the angels,” said singer and songwriter Stella Parton.

RIP Irene Cara! Such an amazing talent and sweet soul. Thanks for the music. Sing with the angels. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) November 26, 2022

“We are so very sorry to hear of the passing of Irene Cara,” said Sister Sledge. “Her music has lifted the souls of so many, and as such her legacy is timeless! Our deepest condolences to Irene’s loved ones and to her many fans.”

“Very sad to hear that IRENE CARA has passed away,” said actor and musician Michael Imperioli. “I saw the fine FAME for the first time at the age of 13 and was completely captivated by her performance. I’ve seen the movie many times over the years and am forever inspired and haunted by her work. Her rendition of ‘Out Here On My Own’ is unforgettable. What a massive talent.”