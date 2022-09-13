Jack Harlow hasn’t been shy about sharing wild stories from his youth, from odd cartoon crushes to how his jealousy of fellow Kentuckian Bryson Tiller turned an admiring text into the working relationship that helped launch him to superstardom. Sometimes, though, he’s prone to oversharing, as he did during a recent stop on his Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour in Nashville.

In a video from the show, Harlow explains why he tells people he lost his virginity twice. It’s the sort of story that a former awkward nerd would be very proud to tell, and by all his own accounts, that’s kind of where Jack lands. The story rides the line between endearing and uncomfortable as he recounts how, after “I lost my virginity when I was 16,” he landed this dime piece who was five or six years older than me” after high school.

“It was like, welcome to the big leagues, like it was huge,” he said. “I remember I used to take this girl to my indoor soccer games and she would pick me up and take me home to my homeboys. She was sitting there watching the game and they’d be like, ‘Yo, who is that?’ I’d be like, ‘Oh her? Yeah, we have sex, you know’—like I was feeling myself and it’s true, we did.”

You can watch the video below.

