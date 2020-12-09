Jack Harlow’s Odd Cartoon Crushes Are Leaving Fans Flabbergasted

A Genius interview in which Louisville rapper Jack Harlow confesses to being aroused by certain cartoon characters has resurfaced, causing chaos on Twitter. When he appeared on the popular lyrics site’s Verified show to break down the lyrics from his hit song “What’s Poppin,” he apparently felt his reference to Kim Possible villain Shego needed a little extra explanation. In the excerpt that made its way to Twitter, Harlow expands on his animated fantasies but they turn out to be a lot weirder than you might expect.

“Shego’s fine as hell,” he gushes. “I had a lot of cartoon characters that used to get me sexually aroused as a kid. She was one of them. The female reindeer from the Rudolph Claymation series. When I was in preschool, I used to be bricked up watching that shit and then that fine-ass fish from Shark Tale. But Shego is up there, with her fine ass.”

It didn’t take long for fans to dig up evidence of his crushes on his Instagram Story.

In addition to his outrageous crushes, his humorous responses to fan questions also became a subject of amazement.

Meanwhile, Anthony Fantano did some real journalism we all needed, asking the hard — and likely rhetorical — questions befuddled fans wanted to be answered.

To be honest, Harlow’s goofy humor seems in keeping with Gen Z’s forum-bred absurdist bent. After being raised on a diet of cartoons like Cow & Chicken, Gumball, and late-90s Nickelodeon, it’s no wonder artists like Harlow, Doja Cat, and Lil Nas X are as silly as they are. The gag may turn out to help Harlow a bunch this week though — his new video, “Way Out” with Big Sean dropped today, and his debut album That’s What They All Say is due this Friday.