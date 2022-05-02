The Boston Celtics had a rough opening game in their second-round NBA Playoffs series against the Milwaukee Bucks, as they struggled and lost 101-89 on their home court at TD Garden, falling to 0-1 on the series. As for who took the biggest L of the night, though, it may not have even been Jayson Tatum and company, as Jack Harlow had a humbling (and pretty funny) moment while sitting courtside.

During a break in game action, in a mic’d-up moment between referees Scott Foster and Ed Malloy (who have reffed for 27 and 19 NBA seasons, respectively), Foster turns to Malloy and asks, “Who’s Jack Harlow?” After Foster repeats the question, Malloy answered, “I have no idea.” After Foster points him out, Malloy asks who he is and Foster responds, “I don’t know,” then adding with a smile, “Go ask him.”

While Harlow is of course one of today’s most popular rappers with a recent No. 1 single in “First Class,” it makes sense he might not be on the officials’ radar: Both men are in their 50s and the National Basketball Referees Association website lists Foster’s favorite musician as Darius Rucker and Malloy’s as U2.

