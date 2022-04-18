Jack Harlow’s ascent has been front and center of the music world as of late and now he has just cemented it with his first solo No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. Harlow’s latest single, “First Class,” debuted at No. 1 on this week’s chart (dated April 23), unseating Harry Styles’ short-lived run at the top with “As It Was.”

Harlow has technically had a song claim the top spot on the Hot 100 before, because he was featured on Lil Nas X’s smash hit “Industry Baby,” but this is a different animal for sure. Before “First Class” topped the chart, Harlow’s previous solo high was at No. 2 for “Whats Poppin” in 2020. Harlow seems pretty pleased with himself today though, tweeting out “How does it taste?” along with an image of Billboard’s official announcement.

Styles’ “As It Was” drops a spot to No. 2 this week, with “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals coming in at No. 3. Latto’s “Big Energy” drops down to No. 4 while”Enemy” by Imagine Dragons featuring JID rounds out the Top 5.

This was also the second No. 1 ever for Harlow’s producer Rogét Chahayed, who was also behind the boards for Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode.” Chahayed is part of the production squad for “Nail Tech” as well, the other single off of Harlow’s upcoming album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, which is due out on May 6th.

