Janelle Monáe Had A Completely Topless Birthday Party And Has Now Explained The NSFW Video On ‘Kimmel’

Janelle Monáe dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to dish on their appearance in Netflix’s upcoming blockbuster, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery… as well as the backstory behind a video of them posing topless at a friend’s birthday party.

Much like the mystery in the movie, this friend takes Monáe on a secret vacation destination each year, with past places including Jamaica and Las Vegas. This year’s party spot was Mexico — and each night of the trip had a different theme.

The first night of Monáe’s birthday trip was “Intergalactic,” where they channeled an extraterrestrial in a pink wig and lots of fluorescent sparkles. From there, the friends organized a “hot sexy tea party” (with a lingerie dress code) and a murder mystery party night. (It’s unclear if Monáe won this game, considering their recent experience in the genre.)

However, Monáe decided to let their creativity shine when the friends organized a “wine night where […] your clothes need to match your favorite white wine or your favorite red wine.” They opted for neither.

“Earlier in the day they had told me the theme and I was like, you know what, it’s my birthday, I just want to be free!” they explained. “I want to be, like, so free and I want to let it all hang out. So they were all dressed and I was topless.”

Monáe uploaded a video from that night to Instagram, where they are dancing around in just a skirt as a band plays and fireworks set off from the beach. “Still floating. Thank you all for the bday love. This is just a small glimpse of how I spent it,” the caption read. “Fully honoring the present. Thank you to my loved ones for planning such a magical experience + each of them adorning my body with temp tats so I could have a bday suit that matched how i felt.”

