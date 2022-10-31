Janelle Monae Josephine Baker
Getty Image
Music

Janelle Monáe Just Won Halloween With Her Unbelievably Good ‘Fifth Element’-Inspired Costume

by: Twitter

Pack it up, everyone: It looks like Janelle Monáe has taken the crown for best Halloween costume this year.

The Kansas City singer was in her “element” this Halloween with her Diva Plavalaguna costume — complete with blue skin and tentacles — from the cult classic film Fifth Element, starring Bruce Willis, Chris Tucker, and Milla Jovovich.

“It’s Halloween and I’m in MY E L E M E N T,” the singer wrote. “THE DIVA P L A V A L A G U N A”

Monáe and her costume soon became the topic of conversation all over the Twitterverse, with fans reminiscing over the film and, of course, the unique vocal stylings of the Diva Plavalaguna.

Some fans were even requesting that Monáe do her own rendition of the infamous tune. “You Killed it!! We need a video with you hitting those high notes as she did in the movie!” one person tweeted.

This won’t be the last time we see Monáe transform; the singer is set to star in the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion. Along with Monáe, the film, similar to its predecessor, will include an ensemble of stars such as Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

The film is expected to debut on November 23 in select theaters.

Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of October 2022
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
DVSN Is Working On Their Karma And You Should Too
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×