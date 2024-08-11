As Jay-Z declared on his 1996 classic with Mary J. Blige, you can’t knock the hustle. Dame Dash’s attempted sell of his stake in Jay’s debut studio album, Reasonable Doubt, will reportedly move forward.

According to TMZ, a public auction will be held for Dame’s one third percent interest in the project. However, a source close to the matter told the outlet that even should the sell successfully go through, it won’t hold much value.

In a filing, Jay-Z’s attorneys reportedly submitted a notice to make parties aware of copyright ownership. The alleged document states that, although his famed record label, Roc-A-Fella, is the current copyright holder, that will change in 2031.

At that time, “those rights will revert to one Shawn Carter/’Jay-Z,'” according to the document. The highly revered album first kicked off a legal spat between the duo in 2021, when Dame Dash tried to offer up the body of work as an NFT for hip-hop head to collect. But, that was supposedly shut down with the court’s intervention by 2022.

Now, that back-and-forth fight seems trivial considering Dash would eventually move forward in another way.

On August 29, Dame Dash’s stake will reportedly be sold off at a public auction in New York City.