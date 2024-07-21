Jay-Z isn’t a businessman, he’s a business man. Sadly, his former professional partner Dame Dash appears to still have a vested interest in the “Public Service Announcement” rapper’s musical dealings.

Over on Instagram, Dame seemingly announced his plans to sell his interest in Jay-Z’s debut studio album, Reasonable Doubt. With the wave of artists selling off the rights to their catalogs, this shouldn’t be a big deal. However, in this instance, it is major considering the pair were once tied up in a legal battle over it.

“This shit is for sale 1/3,” he wrote. “Only real inquiries only.”

Users on the platform immediately flooded Dame’s comment section with mixed reactions to the post.

“As much as I like Dame and a lot of what he stands for, I can understand why Jay cut ties,” wrote one user.

“‘This sh*t is diabolical. Crazy how y’all were once looked up to in hip-hop to ‘this sh*t,'” penned another addressing Dame’s reference to the revered album.

“Not ‘this sh*t.’ Smh. Sounding bitter my boy,” chimed another.

“I love u Dame but this corny, respectfully,” added another.

“Hate it had to come to this. Wish you and Jay could talk it out like grown men. Smh I’m just a disappointed fan at this point,” remarked one user.

“It was all good just a week ago,” penned another referencing Jay-Z lyrics.

One user even offered a suggestion on who Dame should sell his interest to. “Sell it to Ye. Keep it in the family,” wrote the user.

In 2022, Dame Dash and Jay-Z reportedly reached a settlement that barred Dame, Jay, and Kareem “Biggs” Burke from selling the project. Could things have changed?