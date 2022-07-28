Louisiana Rapper JayDaYoungan Is Dead At 24 After Getting Shot

Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan (real name Javorius Scott) is dead at 24 years old after getting shot on Wednesday (July 17) morning, according to New Orleans’ Fox 8.

JayDaYoungan and his father, Kenyatta Scott Sr., were both shot in a Bogalusa double shooting, which took place at around 5:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Superior Avenue. Scott was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Last night, the Bogalusa Police Department shared a Facebook post that reads, “We can now identify the victims as Javorius Scott, A.K.A. JayDaYoungan and close family member Kenyatta Scott Sr. We can also confirm that Javorius Scott has died as a result of his injuries. Kenyatta Scott Sr. has been transported to another facility and we have been told he is in stable condition. Detectives are currently conducting interviews and working leads. Further information will follow as it becomes available.”

Mindy West, the manager of a Bogalusa gas station, told Fox 8 of the rapper, “He’s been in here often. He was never rude or anything when he came in here. He was really friendly. He’s really popular out this way for sure.”

CBS WWL reports in recent months, investigators connected JayDaYoungan to gang-related crimes in rural Louisiana, and that he was sentenced to prison in June for possession of a firearm while under indictment or felony. He was under indictment for a felony crime in Harris County, Texas. In the Louisiana case, a judge sentenced the rapper to time served after seven months in prison.

The rapper’s most-streamed song on Spotify is the Platinum single “23 Island,” a track from the 2019 mixtape Misunderstood that has over 120 million plays. The song’s YouTube video also has over 173 million views. Other noteworthy songs include “Elimination” and “Opps.” The rapper has collaborated with artists including Latto, Dej Loaf, Moneybagg Yo, Kevin Gates, YFN Lucci, Boosie Badazz, and Lil Durk. JayDaYoungan’s biggest chart success was Misunderstood, which peaked at No. 43 on the Billboard 200.

JayDaYoungan is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.