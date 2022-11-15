Nobody likes doing jury duty, not even rappers. While it is a civic duty and one of the foundations on which our justice system is built (although maybe it shouldn’t be, all things considered), it can be a bit of a hassle, cutting into work time and vacations alike. People have come up with some pretty wild ploys to get out of jury duty, but JID may have just one of the most novel ones yet.

“lol they got me in Jury duty like I’m not fina go Dr. Umar on they stupid ahh,” he tweeted, referring to the controversial motivational speaker/social media personality who has been criticized for his muddled applications of Pan-African beliefs. While he didn’t quite go that far, he later recapped his experience before deleting his tweet, lest he set a bad example (or get in trouble). “So Boom This lawyer nigga asked me a question, I didn’t even answer it,” he wrote. “I just said ‘The whole DOJ is corrupt. Free Brittany Griner.’ I was dismissed seconds later. The End.”

Of course, the US Department of Justice has very little say in the case of Brittney Griner, who was arrested for a tiny amount of marijuana in Russia earlier this year, sentenced to nine years in prison, and is being held in a penal colony as the State Department works to secure her release.