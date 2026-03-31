Electronic superstar John Summit has a lot going on. Aside from DJing and producing, he also runs his Experts Only label. He expanded the brand last year with the first edition of the Experts Only festival, which went down on Randall’s Island in New York City and was a sold-out hit. He’s running it back again this year, too: Today (March 31), Summit announce the festival’s return to Randall’s Island Park, for two days on September 19 and 20.

Summit is both curating the whole weekend and performing. Along with Summit himself, the lineup also includesGRiZ, Prospa, SUBJOHNICS, LYNY, Korolova, Taiki Nulight, Devault, Dreya V, OMRI., Partiboi69, Jackie Hollander, Dansyn, Airrica, Gabss, MADI, Soraya, Mishell, and Rohaan, with more to be revealed in the coming months.

Tickets go on sale on April 3. First, there’s an artist and festival pre-sale starting at 10 a.m. ET and running through 11:59 a.m. ET. The general on-sale will then follow at noon that day. More information can be found on the festival website. Those interested should note that tickets for last year’s festival sold out quickly.

The festival will come after the April 15 release of his latest album, Ctrl Escape. The project is the follow-up to his 2024 debut Comfort In Chaos.