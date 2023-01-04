City Girls’ JT and Lil Uzi Vert have been dating for quite a while, and the Miami rapper recently confirmed she’s willing to wait for her beau if things went south. During a recent conversation with Raymonte, he asked JT if she would still be with Uzi if they went to jail for ten years.

“Um…10 years. Yeah. 10 years not really that long. I did 15 [months].” JT said, laughing and jokingly referencing her own time in prison. “You want some drama.”

The couple has been together since 2019.

“I love you uzi,” JT wrote for Uzi’s birthday back in July. “I’m crying making this post because you are literally a dream come true! I feel like with everything I been through in life you are one of my greatest rewards! I wake up every day to either your frown or smile …either works for me, as long as you’re right there.

Uzi has returned the sentiment toward JT. They opened up in a 2021 interview with W Magazine. “She keeps me calm and balances me. Album-wise, she keeps me not saying too much.”

Most recently, JT and Uzi celebrated the holidays together in an extravagant way. The rapper bought JT an expensive gold watch, which she captioned “Thank you santa vert.”

It’s clear the bond between the two musicians is super strong — and will last, even if Uzi doesn’t make bond.

