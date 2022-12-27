Lil Uzi Vert and their partner, City Girls’ JT, had quite an extravagant holiday, based on a new Instagram Story. JT posted that Uzi got her a gold Richard Mille watch, which HipHopDX has noted ranges in cost from “$60,000 to $1.3 million.”

While it’s still unclear how much Uzi exactly spent, JT’s watch is definitely fancy, so it’s safe to say it was still a lot. “Thank you Santa vert,” she captioned the picture with a pink heart.

Back in November, it was also speculated that the rapper power couple had split. JT herself had tweeted “SINGLE!” — but it seems now that it could have been referring to a song rather than her relationship status. Plus, as recently as July, she shared a heartfelt Instagram post for Uzi’s birthday. (It has since been removed.)

“I love you uzi,” JT wrote. “I’m crying making this post because you are literally a dream come true! I feel like with everything I been through in life you are one of my greatest rewards! I wake up everyday to either your frown or smile …either works for me, as long as you’re right there.

“You are my best friend, my twin flame. you work so hard, you deserve the world!” she added. “I love everything about you… from your main character energy to still being able to make me feel like I’m the only person in the room! I saw you go through so much & in those times you still held me down.”

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.