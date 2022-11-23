It’s been nearly a year since City Girls rapper JT and Lil Uzi Vert went public about their relationship, but fans think there could be trouble in paradise: In a tweet shared yesterday (November 23), JT shared a one-word tweet, simply saying, “Single.”

After providing no follow-up context, fans were left to assume the tweet was a direct shot at her relationship with Uzi.

Despite having temporary pauses in their relationship in the past, the couple seemed to be doing well. As recently as Monday, the “Act Up” rapper praised Uzi for their new music video for “Just Wanna Rock” and shared that she might be in Philadelphia– Uzi’s hometown — for the Thanksgiving holiday.

This might be my first thanksgiving In Philly, bless my heart. — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) November 21, 2022

To date, JT nor Uzi have offered a public response since the Miami rapper made the initial tweet. But, with the holidays right around the corner, maybe there is some hope for the lovebirds.

When it comes to music, the City Girls were expected to drop their highly anticipated follow-up to 2020’s City On Lock on July 29, but due to unforeseen reasons, the album was delayed. This past spring, the Miami duo released “Top Notch” with Fivio Foreign, following up with “Good Love” featuring Usher over the summer.

In September, JT was among the artists enlisted by Minaj for the official “Queen Mix” of her “Super Freaky Girl” single.