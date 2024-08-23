Uproxx’s How I Blew Up aims to emphasize the intriguing details of how a seemingly overnight sensation put in years of work before anyone was watching their every move. Justine Skye embodies taking advantage of circumstance and tirelessly pursuing organic curiosity. Now, millions of people are aware of Skye from hit songs such as “Collide,” a 2014 song rejuvenated by TikTok, or “Whip It Up” and her magnetic social media persona, but Skye has been developing her voice since her adolescence embedded in the New York City arts scene.

On the latest installment of How I Blew Up, Skye traces it all back to “a friendly competition” to attract followers on Tumblr, which led to Skye experimenting with unfiltered self-expression and seeing the rewards. Skye doesn’t necessarily claim the “nepo baby” label, but she does recognize her mother’s career as an entertainment lawyer and how it helped her learn the ropes earlier than most. Ultimately, however, Skye still had to earn her stripes, such as spontaneously singing at an industry event to land her first record deal.

Skye speaks to everything happening when and how it’s meant to happen — preparing her for her purpose. Now a fully independent artist, she trusts that more than ever: “I feel like it’s the beginning of the beginning for me.”

Watch Justine Skye’s full How I Blew Up story above.