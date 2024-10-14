Indie-Rap Icon Ka Has Died At The Age Of 52

Brooklyn rapper Kaseem Ryan, known professionally as Ka, has died at the age of 52, according to a post on his Instagram profile. The statement reads:

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Kaseem Ryan (1972-2024), the rapper and producer known as Ka, who died unexpectedly in New York City on October 12, at the age of 52. Born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Ka lived a life of service—to his city, to his community, and to his music. As a 20-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department, he put his life on the line to protect his fellow citizens. Ka rose to the rank of FDNY captain and was a first responder on September 11, 2001 during the attacks on the World Trade Center. He leaves an extraordinary legacy as a recording artist, including eleven remarkable self-released solo albums. Ka is survived by his wife, mother and sister. We kindly ask that the privacy of Ka’s family and loved ones be respected as they grieve this incalculable loss.

Ka was a staple of the underground, indie-rap scene, self-releasing nine solo albums since 2008 on his Iron Works label. Ka was not only known for his wordy flow and heady approach to lyricism, but also for being a down-to-earth example of the rap everyman who created music as much for the love of rap as for money. It was famously revealed in 2016 that he was a member of the New York City Fire Department; one of several underground rappers who openly admitted to keeping a “day job,” he was an example for those who didn’t necessarily want to make rap their “main” career but still loved rapping enough to make a career out of it.

Ka’s most recent output, with albums like A Martyr’s Reward, Languish Arts, and his sole 2024 release The Thief Next to Jesus, were critically acclaimed if not commercially well-known; his fans have been some of the most vociferously supportive, despite a relative lack of notoriety. His impact on rap is outsized, and as more fans come to discover his work in the coming weeks, months, and years, the loss to hip-hop will become more apparent every day.