Kali Uchis Announces Her ‘Sincerely’ Tour With Thee Sacred Souls

With her new album, Sincerely, out now, Latin R&B star Kali Uchis has announced the dates for her Sincerely tour. Supported by soul band Thee Sacred Souls, Uchis will play arenas on 24 dates, including The Kia Forum, Madison Square Garden, United Center, and more.
Tickets for the Sincerely tour will go on sale on Friday, May 16 at 10 AM local time, while presale will begin on Wednesday, May 14 at 10 AM local time. Verizon will offer an exclusive presale from Wednesday, May 14 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, May 15 at 10 PM. You can find more information about tickets at KaliUchis.com, and see tour dates below.
Kali Uchis Sincerely Tour Dates
08/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/15 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
08/23 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
08/24 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
08/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena
08/28 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
08/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/04 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
09/05 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
09/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/16 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
09/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/19 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena