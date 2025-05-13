Kali Uchis Announces Her ‘Sincerely’ Tour With Thee Sacred Souls

With her new album, Sincerely, out now, Latin R&B star Kali Uchis has announced the dates for her Sincerely tour. Supported by soul band Thee Sacred Souls, Uchis will play arenas on 24 dates, including The Kia Forum, Madison Square Garden, United Center, and more.

Tickets for the Sincerely tour will go on sale on Friday, May 16 at 10 AM local time, while presale will begin on Wednesday, May 14 at 10 AM local time. Verizon will offer an exclusive presale from Wednesday, May 14 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, May 15 at 10 PM. You can find more information about tickets at KaliUchis.com, and see tour dates below.