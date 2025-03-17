Kali Uchis fans are thriving. The “Never Be Yours” singer has announced a new studio album, Sincerely, her third in three years following 2023’s Red Moon In Venus and 2024’s Orquídeas.

Uchis hasn’t provided the tracklist or release date for Sincerely yet, but she did share an announcement video on social media that finds her stamping a letter on a candle-night night. She’s initially in her sleep clothes before she effortlessly changes into a stylish dress.

During a recent interview with 10 Magazine, Uchis shared that Sincerely was inspired by a “life-altering event” that she’s not yet ready to publicly disclose. “The album is about the complexities of life and finding ways to find joy in life despite the world,” she said. “Finding ways to appreciate every moment and not take life for granted. Treat every day special. It’s my most existential and honest work. It’s definitely the most beautiful body of work to me, and it’s going to be, for me, the most meaningful and impactful.”

She continued, “Listening back to the album after my life-altering event, I was able to hear so many things in the lyricism that fully encapsulate the way that I feel now. In a strange way, it’s like my soul and spirit were able to predict what was coming next. I’ve been able to heal myself through this album in a lot of ways. But I never knew that I was creating it for that purpose.”

You can watch the Sincerely announcement video here.