Kanye West Is Apparently Re-Launching His Website

Kanye West has been making moves. Recently, Yeezy Gap was brought to stores for the first time, and now it looks like he’s re-launching his website. Nothing can be found on the site except for a blank slate with the words “Coming soon” across it in all caps. Fans online are on the edge of their seats waiting for what the rapper is up to.

The Donda performer recently took to social media to express frustration with Adidas for supposedly trying to stop him from bringing Yeezy Gap to stores and for launching this year’s Yeezy Day without his approval. “Adidas made up the Yeezy day idea without my approval. Then went and brought back older styles without my approval,” he wrote, “then went and brought back older styles without my approvals picked colors and named them without my approval went and hired people that worked for me without my approval stole my colorways without my approval stole my styles and material approaches without my approval.”

It was also recently revealed that West almost joined A Tribe Called Quest for their last album, 2016’s We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service. Consequence told the Drink Champs podcast, “What many people don’t know is Kanye was, at one point, was supposed to join Tribe for the last album.”