It’s fairly common knowledge that Kanye West‘s early, sample-based production style was heavily influenced by the seminal work of pioneering NY rap group A Tribe Called Quest. Hardcore West heads will even know that quasi Tribe member Consequence was one of his collaborators, writing and appearing on songs like “Spaceship” from his debut album, The College Dropout. But according to Consequence, Kanye also almost joined him as an honorary member of the band proper on its last album, 2016’s We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service.

In a clip from Cons’s upcoming interview with the Drink Champs podcast, Cons tells NORE and DJ EFN, “What many people don’t know is Kanye was, at one point, was supposed to join Tribe for the last album.” This was apparently after original member Phife Dawg passed away, and according to additional notes Consequence provided to HipHopDX, “there were several conversations and sessions to insert Kanye into A Tribe Called Quest for the final LP.” The full details of this creative partnership — and why it never came to fruition, aside from one song, “The Killing Season” — will have to wait until the episode airs on Thursday, July 21.

It should be noted that this was right around the time Kanye was hospitalized during his Life Of Pablo tour and began his slide into increasingly bizarre and problematic behavior following a meeting with then-Presidential hopeful Donald Trump. Kanye’s absence didn’t hurt the album’s reception, though; We Got It from Here debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and eventually went gold. You can watch the clip from Drink Champs below.