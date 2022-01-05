Kanye West is planning his return to Madison Square Garden this month, according to a video that was uploaded to social media in which he tells a fan as much while posing for pictures during a night out. While leaving a restaurant in New York City, Kanye stops just before getting into his car to take a few pics with nearby fans, while off-camera, someone can be heard asking him, “When we getting another MSG show?” It’s muffled, but Kanye can be heard saying what sounds like “this month.”

Kanye West and Julia Fox in New York tonight Video: @gr8images pic.twitter.com/vHLIMilpjP — Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) January 5, 2022

Kanye’s last show at the Big Apple venue was in 2016 for the Life Of Pablo tour, where he reportedly sold $780,000 worth of merchandise in just one night. He also debuted his album there earlier that year in a combination fashion show/release party for The Life Of Pablo. Unfortunately, since then, his widely publicized endeavors have included more awkward campaigning as a smokescreen for Republican candidates who hoped he’d play spoiler for the Democratic vote than touring behind new music.

However, with the listening parties for his latest album, Donda, taking over stadiums in Atlanta and his native Chicago and his recent Free Larry Hoover concert showcasing a renewed passion for performance, it’s not entirely impossible that he’ll be able to follow through and deliver a similar concert experience for longsuffering New York City fans.