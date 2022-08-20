Kanye West can be nitpicky when working on an album; we know this after Donda got delayed many times. But producer Mike Dean, in a recent conversation with Nile Rodgers for Deep Hidden Meaning Radio, revealed that the rapper/producer scrapped a whole album’s worth of material while working on Ye.

When asked if Kanye is precious about his parts in productions, Dean answered, “You can’t be. You’d get your feelings hurt like every day. Especially working with Kanye or Travis [Scott], where sh*t changes and everything’s real malleable.

“‘Til it’s over, anything can happen, especially Kanye,” he continued. “In Wyoming, for the Ye album, we had 10 songs, I guess. And we were trying to do a seven-song album. I came in one day and he’d erased the whole board and said, ‘We’re starting over.’”

Kanye has been making lots of headlines recently, especially with Kid Cudi refusing to denounce his beef with him. “With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed,” he said. “That’s not me. What I say, I mean. I will be done with you. It’s gonna take a motherf*cking miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk.”

Listen to the conversation below with Mike Dean below.