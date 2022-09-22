Kanye West Fashion Week 2022
Kanye West’s Yeezy Shades: How To Get The New ‘YZYSHDZ’

Despite all of the recent reading-related drama and setbacks with Adidas and GAP, Kanye West is pushing onward. The Chicago rapper’s latest fashion offering YZYSHDZ comes in the form of a futuristic-looking pair of shades.

Those interested in purchasing the shiny, almost aluminum-looking spectacles can do so via his website here. Interested customers are asked to enter their email addresses in order to join the waitlist.

Though the website shows the shades on a mannequin, several celebrities have already been given their pairs early. An Instagram page by the name of @yzyshdz is loaded with iMessage screenshots with photos of celebrities, such as Kaash Paige, Simran Randhawa, Ice Spice, Fivio Foreign, Foushee, Anna Wintour, Coi Leray, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jeleel and many more all sporting their pairs. Notably, there is even a photo with a pair of shades photoshopped onto the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Given the optics of the shades, it’s unclear whether those wearing them are actually able to see through them. In any event, they do have a cool look and are only the latest in West’s many unique fashion endeavors.

Join the wait list for YZYSHDZ here and check out some photos of celebrities wearing them above.

