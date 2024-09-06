Here Is Kehlani’s ‘Crash World Tour’ Setlist For 2024

A bit over a month ago, Kehlani announced the Crash World Tour alongside FLO and Anycia. The run of shows just kicked off in Minneapolis a couple days ago on September 4, and there are plenty of concerts to come between now and November. If you’re planning on attending any of those, the Minneapolis setlist (via setlist.fm) should offer a glimpse at what the shows will look like.

Kehlani is putting on quite the show, as they played 31 songs in Minneapolis. Naturally, the most-represented album on the setlist is Crash.

Check out the setlist below, along with Kehlani’s upcoming tour dates.