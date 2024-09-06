Here Is Kehlani’s ‘Crash World Tour’ Setlist For 2024

A bit over a month ago, Kehlani announced the Crash World Tour alongside FLO and Anycia. The run of shows just kicked off in Minneapolis a couple days ago on September 4, and there are plenty of concerts to come between now and November. If you’re planning on attending any of those, the Minneapolis setlist (via setlist.fm) should offer a glimpse at what the shows will look like.
Kehlani is putting on quite the show, as they played 31 songs in Minneapolis. Naturally, the most-represented album on the setlist is Crash.
Check out the setlist below, along with Kehlani’s upcoming tour dates.
Kehlani’s Crash World Tour Setlist
1. “Next 2 U”
2. “GrooveTheory”
3. “What I Want”
4. “Distraction”
5. “Gangsta”
6. “Tears”
7. “You Should Be Here”
8. “The Way”
9. “Nunya”
10. “Get Away”
11. “1st Position”
12. “Change Your Life”
13. “Toxic”
14. “Sucia”
15. “8”
16. “Can I”
17. “Water”
18. “When He’s Not There”
19. “Clothes Off”
20. “Hate the Club”
21. “Vegas”
22. “everything”
23. “Honey”
24. “Border”
25. “Crash”
26. “Chapel”
27. “Lose My Wife”
28. “Deep”
29. “Kehlani” (Jordan Adetunji cover)
30. “Nights Like This”
31. “After Hours”
Kehlani’s 2024 Tour Dates: Crash World Tour
09/06 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/10 — Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
09/11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/13 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
09/14 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavillion
09/17 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/18 — Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
09/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/21 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
09/23 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre
09/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
09/25 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
09/27 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
09/28 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
10/01 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
10/02 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/08 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
10/11 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/12 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
10/15 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex
10/18 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/19 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
10/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/23 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
10/25 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
10/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
10/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
11/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center