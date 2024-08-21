It’s Kehlani time, as the artist just released their latest album, Crash, back in June. In case that project was somehow starting to feel a little stale already, though, Kehlani has your back: They just announced While We Wait 2, a new project that’s apparently a sequel to the 2019 mixtape While We Wait.

Kehlani shared the cover art on Instagram today (here), along with the quickly approaching release date: August 28.

As fans know, the original While We Wait mixtape is a highlight of Kehlani’s discography. It was their second project to hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, and it spawned the Ty Dolla sign collaboration “Nights Like This,” which is currently Kehlani’s most-streamed song on Spotify with a hair under 600 million plays as of this post.

Meanwhile, last month, Kehlani announced the Crash World Tour, which kicks off in September, days after the release of While We Wait 2, and it will feature support from FLO and Anycia.

As for what else Kehlani has been up to in recent days, they just performed a terrific Tiny Desk Concert a few weeks ago. They also spoke up about their sexuality, saying, “I don’t know why there’s this inability to fathom that I’m a raging lesbian.”