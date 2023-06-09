I don’t know about you, but “Bill Murray is apparently dating 2000s-era, milkshake-slinging R&B star Kelis, who is nearly 30 years his junior” was not on MY Bingo card for 2023. Actually, yes, I do know; it wasn’t on yours, either, and if you say it was, you’re a worse liar than the narrator from “It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy.

In fact, it wasn’t on anyone’s, and pop culture observers on Twitter are reeling after being blindsided by the unexpected celebrity dating gossip. It isn’t just the overlap in semi-disparate worlds: Murray is, of course, a lauded, veteran comedic actor whose roles tend to stick to the quirky side of humor, while Kelis rose to stardom at the turn of the millennium with a slew of high-profile, Neptunes-produced hits like “Caught Out There (I Hate You So Much Right Now)” and “Milkshake.” More recently, Kelis has turned to farming and selling wellness and beauty products. These worlds weren’t supposed to collide.

But the universe is a mystery, and so, we now have The Sun reporting that the pair has been “getting cozy” after the deaths of their respective spouses in the past two years (both have also had recent bouts of bad press). The age gap has also been a point of interest for commenters (he’s 72, she’s 43); in addition to containing echoes of Murray’s role in Sofia Coppola’s 2003 romantic dramedy Lost In Translation, it has provided plenty of fodder for jokes about Kelis’ Ensure (the nutrition drink often favored by the aged) bringing all the boys to the yard — a tongue-in-cheek reference to the chorus from “Milkshake.” Check out fans’ responses below.

I guess that “Milkshake” still bringing them boys to the yard. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/CpOd3m6f5W — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 9, 2023

My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard / And they’re like, that’s What About Bob https://t.co/nCUxgKZPUK — Eric Harvey (@ericdharvey) June 8, 2023

When the milkshake is Ensure https://t.co/vWCL7fAURe — Mik. | Designer & Organizer (@OkSoMik) June 8, 2023

'And then she realised her milkshakes weren't just bringing boys to the yard. They were bringing old men.' https://t.co/fuFtXMXjsc pic.twitter.com/j69hTlj803 — Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) June 8, 2023

Milkshake brings boys to the yard but assisted community transport drops them home again afterwards. https://t.co/nhTWX7bhh5 — Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) June 9, 2023

Sighing, she retrieves the milkshakes from her yard. Another day, another disappointing haul. A shape appears, ambling without haste. "I hope I'm not too late?" he asks.

She studies his pale, wrinkled face, his long grey coat. Not a boy, but a man. "No," she says. "Come in." — Lindz McLeod (@lindzmcleod) June 9, 2023

Nas when he goes to pick up his kid from Kelis and Bill Murray is there 😂 pic.twitter.com/HwqiKXcrVc — El Maestro (@PittsfallII) June 9, 2023

Bill Murray picking Kelis up on their first date pic.twitter.com/AFvGbcGHI9 — seamus ✌ (@shimboi) June 9, 2023