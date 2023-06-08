Bill Murray and Kelis are reportedly dating. According to a report from The Sun the comedian and the singer have been spending a lot of time together.

The Ghostbusters actor was reportedly seen watching the “Milkshake” singer perform from the side of her stage during her set at the Mighty Hoopla festival in Brockwell Park in South London.

According to a friend of theirs, the two have been getting cozy for a while.

“They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off,” said the source to The Sun.

The source also noted that Murray has watched Kelis perform on other occasions before the Mighty Hoopla festival. They also suggested that they may have bonded over bereavements, following the passing of Kelis’ husband, Mike Mora, last year, and Murray’s ex-wife, Jennifer Butler, in 2021.

While this certainly is an interesting and unexpected pairing, the source noted that the two seem to be very happy.

“Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap,”