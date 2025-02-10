What a no good, very bad week for Drake. Last Sunday, Kendrick Lamar won Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year at the Grammys for “Not Like Us,” his generational diss track against the “First Person Shooter” rapper. This Sunday, he performed the song with a diabolical grin on his face in front of 70,000-plus people inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and over 120 million more watching around the world.

The in-stadium reaction to “Not Like Us” — in particular the “Why you trollin’ like a b*tch? Ain’t you tired? / Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A minor” line — sounded loud on TV, but it was deafening for those in attendance. “can confirm: that a-minor was nasty in the stadium,” @bre_style wrote on X, along with video evidence shot from the stands.

You can watch it here.

Back in November 2024, Lamar explained to SZA (who joined him during the halftime show) what “Not Like Us” means to him. “Not like us? Not like us is the energy of who I am, the type of man I represent. Now, if you identify with the man that I represent…” he said. “This man has morals, he has values, he believes in something, he stands on something. He’s not pandering. He’s a man who can recognize his mistakes and not be afraid to share the mistakes and can dig deep down into fear-based ideologies or experiences to be able to express them without feeling like he’s less of a man.

Lamar added, “If I’m thinking of ‘Not Like Us,’ I’m thinking of me and whoever identifies with that.”