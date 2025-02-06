Kendrick Lamar Explains The ‘Intent’ He Had During His Beef With Drake

Kendrick Lamar’s big day is coming up, as his February 9 Super Bowl Halftime Show approaches. Ahead of that, it’s customary for the halftime performer to sit down for a press conference interview, and Lamar’s was today (February 6). During it, he discussed the mindset behind his beef with Drake.

He explained:

“My intent, I think from day one, was to always keep the nature of it as a sport. I don’t care how muthaf*ckers look at it as far as, like… a collaborative effort. That’s cool, too, but I love when artists grit their teeth. I still watch battle raps, I still watch Smack/URL, from Murda Mook to Lux to Tay Roc, my bro Daylyt… This always been the core definition of who I am, and it’s been that way since day one. […] What I will say about this year: It was more from a space where I think a lot of people was putting rap to the back, and you didn’t see that: You didn’t see that grit, you didn’t see that bite anymore. So I always took that in consideration.”

He also addressed “Not Like Us” recently winning five Grammys, saying, “I just think about the culture, really. It’s always definitely first, I’m not even bullsh*tting with you. When people talk about rap, man, the conversations I hear, they think it’s just rap and it’s not an actual art form. So when you put records like that at the forefront, it reminds people it’s more than just something that came 50 years ago. […] [People] kind of belittle it, so I love to see it get that kind of recognition.”

Check out the full press conference here.