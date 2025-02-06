A Super Bowl promo that aired a few days ago seemed to suggest Kendrick Lamar will perform his recent No. 1 hit “Not Like Us” during the halftime show. That sounds obvious on the surface, but the relevant additional context here is that the song is currently at the center of some defamation accusations.

Still, it looks like Lamar is indeed planning on showcasing the track during one of the biggest nights in North American pop culture: TMZ reports that per “sources connected to him, the network and the league,” there’s “no doubt” that the song will make the setlist. The publication also notes, “What the lawyers [for FOX and the NFL] have to decide is whether to broadcast the lyrics that allegedly defame Drake, and risk a potential lawsuit.”

Meanwhile, Top Dawg Entertainment’s Punch recently offered an explanation for why Lamar didn’t include “Not Like Us” on his recent album GNX, writing, “Integrity. That record was for the battle. The album was a separate thing. Could have put it on there to boost overall sales but choose to leave it for what it was. Integrity.”

The Super Bowl is set for February 9, so we’re just a few days away from seeing just what Lamar does on one of music’s biggest stages.