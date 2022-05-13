Kendrick Lamar‘s new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is out now, and naturally, the soon-to-be independent rapper has planned a world tour to promote it. He’s also bringing along his PgLang artists Baby Keem and Tanna Leone as supporting acts. The tour kicks off in Oklahoma City on July 19 and runs through September 15 in Los Angeles, where he’ll conclude the US leg in his native Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. (Now that cryptocurrency has cratered, can we go back to calling it the Staples Center again?)

The European leg launches on October 10 in Prague and then, after Manchester on November 16, will bounce down to Oceania, hitting Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Aukland. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at noon local time. Check out oklama.com to for more details and purchase info. You can see the full tour dates below.

07/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

07/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

07/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/24 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud

07/27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/31 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

08/04 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/07 – Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena

08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/16 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

08/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

08/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/21 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

08/23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

08/26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/31 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

09/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

09/06 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

09/07 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

09/09 – Las Vegas, NV –@T-Mobile Arena

09/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

10/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

10/10 – Prague, CZ @– O2 Arena

10/11 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

10/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

10/19 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

10/21 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

10/24 – Stuttgart, DE @ Scheleyerhalle

10/25 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

10/26 – Laussane, CH @ Vaudoise Aréna

10/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/30 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

10/31 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

11/02– Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

11/03 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

11/04 – Newcastle, UK @– Utilita Arena

11/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

11/07 – London, UK @ The O2

11/08 – London, UK @ The O2

11/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/16 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

12/01 – Perth, AUS @ RAC Arena

12/04 – Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena

12/08 – Sydney, AUS @ Qudos Bank Arena

12/12 – Brisbane, AUS @– Entertainment Center

12/16 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena