Kendrick Lamar‘s new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is out now, and naturally, the soon-to-be independent rapper has planned a world tour to promote it. He’s also bringing along his PgLang artists Baby Keem and Tanna Leone as supporting acts. The tour kicks off in Oklahoma City on July 19 and runs through September 15 in Los Angeles, where he’ll conclude the US leg in his native Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. (Now that cryptocurrency has cratered, can we go back to calling it the Staples Center again?)
The European leg launches on October 10 in Prague and then, after Manchester on November 16, will bounce down to Oceania, hitting Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Aukland. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at noon local time. Check out oklama.com to for more details and purchase info. You can see the full tour dates below.
07/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
07/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
07/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/24 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud
07/27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/31 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
08/04 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/07 – Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena
08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/16 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
08/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
08/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/21 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
08/23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
08/26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/31 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
09/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
09/06 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
09/07 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
09/09 – Las Vegas, NV –@T-Mobile Arena
09/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
10/10 – Prague, CZ @– O2 Arena
10/11 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
10/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
10/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
10/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
10/19 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
10/21 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
10/24 – Stuttgart, DE @ Scheleyerhalle
10/25 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
10/26 – Laussane, CH @ Vaudoise Aréna
10/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/30 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
10/31 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
11/02– Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
11/03 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
11/04 – Newcastle, UK @– Utilita Arena
11/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
11/07 – London, UK @ The O2
11/08 – London, UK @ The O2
11/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
11/16 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
12/01 – Perth, AUS @ RAC Arena
12/04 – Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena
12/08 – Sydney, AUS @ Qudos Bank Arena
12/12 – Brisbane, AUS @– Entertainment Center
12/16 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena