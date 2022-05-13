On the new Kendrick Lamar album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, the rapper addresses a lot of topics. One track in particular that’s starting a lot of conversations among fans online is “Auntie Diaries,” on which Lamar raps about a couple of transgender characters.

Twitter users were quick to praise the song, with one writing, “Auntie Diaries is the first song in major support of the trans community from a rap artist as big as Kendrick and I can’t voice how happy I am for it.” Another, journalist Khari Thompson, also wrote, “Yo ‘Auntie Diaries’ could be some REAL barrier-breaking stuff in hip-hop. Kendrick talking openly about his aunt and cousin transitioning and ‘choosing humanity over religion.'” Another user added, “Kendrick Lamar dropped Auntie Diaries, a song about trans acceptance & intersectionality, while conservatives across the country are pushing a full on assault on all LGBTQIA+ people & their allies. He didn’t have to do this — he’ll probably get sh*t for it — but he did. Powerful.”

Auntie Diaries is the first song in major support of the trans community from a rap artist as big as Kendrick and I can't voice how happy I am for it — Agora (@sadboiinfinite) May 13, 2022

Yo “Auntie Diaries” could be some REAL barrier-breaking stuff in hip-hop. Kendrick talking openly about his aunt and cousin transitioning and “choosing humanity over religion.” — Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) May 13, 2022

Kendrick Lamar dropped Auntie Diaries, a song about trans acceptance & intersectionality, while conservatives across the country are pushing a full on assault on all LGBTQIA+ people & their allies He didn't have to do this – he'll probably get shit for it – but he did Powerful. — conure 🐦🖤 (@conureCC) May 13, 2022

Others addressed Lamar’s use of a homosexual slur with a line referencing how commonplace saying it used to be: “Back when it was comedic relief to say ‘f*****’ / f*****, f***** f*****, we ain’t know no better / Elementary kids with no filter however.” In response to those who apparently took exception to the lyrics, fans insist detractors are missing the point.

auntie diaries is beautiful. kendrick isn’t being homophobic at all, he’s speaking on his ignorance and struggles with accepting his trans auntie. he’s telling a story about his personal growth while also publically showing support for the lgbt community. — ✰ ndi yaz ✰ (@ndiiyaz) May 13, 2022

Kendrick Lamar is loudly supporting the trans community in Auntie Diaries, but we’re gonna have to deal with that group of ppl who’ll be fake angry because he was saying fa**ot — Kofi Weedston #BlackLivesMatter (@W0RRY_B0UT_U) May 13, 2022

Auntie diaries is gonna get taken out of context, it’s literally about accepting LGBTQIA people and learning to overcome homophobic and transphobic tendencies and behaviours — Dylan🌹 (@TripSquadGoblin) May 13, 2022

We are not about to "cancel" Kendrick over Auntie Diaries. The most powerful man in hip-hop wrote a whole song supporting trans rights and acknowledging the homophobia he participated in. In a genre that has a history of homophobia, this moves the convo in the right direction. — seth (@sethism_) May 13, 2022

Listen to “Auntie Diaries” above and check out some more reactions to the song below.

Auntie diaries might be one of the most important songs for hiphop going forward — 8inudy 🌧️ (@8inudy) May 13, 2022

In this album, Kendrick Lamar highlighted issues of:

Grief (United in Grief)

Bad fatherhood (Father time)

Violence in marriage (We cry together)

Religion (Savior)

LGBTQ rights (Auntie Diaries) Mans brought the heat on this album — EVERYBODY'S DADDY (@ayoagbato) May 13, 2022

When ur at a kendrick Lamar concert and hes giving you the mic to rap Auntie Diaries pic.twitter.com/2pzKG9U7e6 — 2 cool christian (@christian_huit) May 13, 2022

Y’all gone try to cancel Kendrick for Auntie Diaries without even listening to the context of the song — Bambino Pope (@BambinoPope) May 13, 2022

i find it crazy that im seeing multiple people unhappy with kendrick lamar using the “f slur” in his song auntie diaries…my question to you is did you even understand the song?? did you listen to the words?? because that sounds like the only word you heard. — Omar 💭 (@omartalksrap) May 13, 2022

idk if auntie diaries is said in the best way, but i think thats the point. the ignorance, the trying to change your vocabulary and worldview whilst being accepting and a safe space, what a beautiful track — 5’8” (@medicentanque) May 13, 2022

if you need me i will have auntie diaries on repeat forever — todd bonzalez (@doinkpatrol) May 13, 2022

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is out now via PgLang/TDE/Aftermath/Interscope. Get it here.