Tuesday marked Donald Trump’s 76th birthday and some shared their well-wishes for the former president through messages and posts to him. Kodak Black was one of those people, but the rapper found a very Kodak Black-way to celebrate the president’s new year of life. In a post to his Instagram Story, Kodak wrote, “Happy Z Day #DT I Love You N**** @realdonaldtrump @donaldtrumpjr,” over an image of his chains, one of them being a $10,000 pendant of Donald Trump smoking a blunt. The pendant even features the former president in a MAGA hat.

It turns out that the team behind the pendant is Trax NYC jewelers who recently shared a video of Kodak and the pendant on their Instagram page. Maksud “Trax” Agadjani shared that the piece of jewelry, which was given to the rapper a few weeks ago, was actually made as a gift to Kodak.

Surprisingly enough (or maybe not), this is not the only piece of jewelry related to Trump that Kodak has in his collection. Shortly after the former president pardoned him, Kodak showed off a ring that had “Trump Ties” written on the side.

You can view Kodak Black’s happy birthday message to Donald Trump in the post above.

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.