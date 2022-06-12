It was just a month ago that Kodak Black made a trio of surprise appearances on Kendrick Lamar’s fifth album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Due to the rapper’s controversial past, many thought that a collaboration between him and Kendrick would never come to fruition, but as we saw last month, that was far from the case. On Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kodak appears on “Worldwide Steppers,” “Rich (Interlude),” and “Savior,” but now, the Florida native is looking to share some music with another rap superstar: Drake.

Kodak Black says him and Drake have an album worth of unreleased songs together 👀 Need It or Keep It?? pic.twitter.com/j5B7qa61HP — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) June 11, 2022

“Me and Drake we got some more music,” Kodak said during a press conference for his Kodak Black Day music festival in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Florida. “It’s really on whenever bruh might feel like he ready and stuff.” He added, “They be like, ‘Is we gone drop the album? We gon’ do this?’ It’s really on him. We got a lot of songs though.”

Kodak’s past collaborations with Kendrick and his possible releases with Drake continues the trend of the rapper receiving love from some of the industry’s biggest names. Jay-Z included Kodak on his memorial Day playlist for Tidal and Future recruited him for an appearance on his I Never Liked You album.

You can watch Kodak talk about his collaborations with Drake in the video above.

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.